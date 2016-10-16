H.S. Prakash, MLA, has alleged that Hassan district administration disrespected him by not inviting him for the preparatory meeting on the Hasanamba Festival, that begins on October 20.

The legislator, who is also the head of the temple’s rejuvenation committee, was neither given a meeting notice nor called on the phone for the meeting, he alleged during a pressconference in Hassan on Saturday.

The district administration held a preparatory meeting under the chairmanship of Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry A. Manju in Hassan on Friday.

“The meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday. A clerk in the Deputy Commissioner’s office calls me up at 3.15 p.m. and asks me to attend. Is this the way to treat a public representative?” Mr. Prakash asked.

He added that he would raise the issue in a proper forum and complain to the authorities concerned against the Deputy Commissioner.

The MLA said all these years the district administration had been conducting meetings with people’s representatives before the festival.

This time, the administration had ignored the people’s representatives.

“The festival attracts thousands of people from different parts of the State. The administration should take people’s representatives into confidence for the successful conduct of the event,” he further added.