Hassan MLA H.S.Prakash and former MLC Patel Shivaram have opposed the State Government's move to shift veterinary polyclinic from Hassan to Arakalgud, the assembly constituency represented by A. Manju, Minister for Animal Husbandry and minister in-charge of Hassan district.

The government had issued an order to this effect earlier this month.

In a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Prakash said the minister shifted the polyclinic to his constituency for political reasons. “Polyclinic is required in Hassan as it is district centre. Being a Minister of Animal Husbandry he should have got a polyclinic allotted to his constituency, instead of shifting the clinic already set up in Hassan,” he said.

Mr. Shivaram alleged that the minister in-charge of the district was engaged in petty politics. “If our party also wanted to do politics over development works our leaders would have taken government medical college to Holenarasipur. We did not indulge in petty politics,” he said.