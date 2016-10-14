H.S. Prakash, Hassan MLA, has accused Minister for Animal Husbandry A. Manju of harassing his brother and forcing him to take voluntary retirement from government service.

The MLA also released an audio clip of the Minister’s telephone conversation his brother.

Mr. Prakash’s younger brother, H.S. Mohan Das, who was Assistant Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry, took voluntary retirement earlier this year.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Prakash said that Mr. Manju, who is also the Minister in-charge of Hassan, had telephoned Mr. Mohan Das on January 7.

He told the official that he had received a complaint against him and he would get him transferred to a distant place.

Allegation

“The Minister alleged that my brother had taken bribe from someone and claimed that he had photographs to prove his point. If he had received any complaint against my brother, he should have ordered an inquiry. Instead, he threatened him with a transfer. Fed up with this, my brother took voluntary retirement though he had one-and-half-a-years of service left,” Mr. Prakash said.

The MLA alleged that the Minister targeted his brother for political reasons. There was no need to threaten him with transfer.

“This is purely for political reasons. I did not want to share this all with the media. However, recently the Minister shifted the veterinary polyclinic set up in Hassan to his constituency, Arakalgud. This prompted me to bring out the past incident,” he said.

Mr. Prakash said that the Minister could order an inquiry into the allegation against his brother. “Let him order an inquiry if he was found guilty, let his pension benefits be withdrawn,” he added.

