The Hassan Milk Union, which collects nearly 8.7 lakh litres of milk every day, has recorded a net profit of Rs. 1.61 crore in the financial year 2015-16. The general body of the union, which met here on Wednesday, decided to pay Rs.53.74 lakh to the milk producers through the cooperative societies of the union.

Former Minister and MLA H.D.Revanna, chairman of the union, at a press conference after the general body meeting, said the union recorded a turnover of Rs.792 crore in the financial year, which was up by Rs.30.53 crore compared to the previous year. “We have opened 32 new cooperative societies in the financial year. The number of milk producers has also gone up by 4,000 in the year”, he said.

Mr. Revanna said when assumed the office of chairman of the union in 1995, the union was registering an annual turnover of Rs.25 crore. Over the years it had grown and would soon cross the Rs.1,000 crore mark. “Of the procured milk daily, only 1.45 lakh litres is sold every day, while the remaining goes for conversion. Our union has been supplying ultra-high processed milk (Good Life) which is being transported to different parts of the country including Assam and Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.

Mr. Gopalaiah, Managing Director of the Union, told The Hindu, “On an average 25 lakh litres of UHT milk is supplied to different parts of the country. Every month four-five lakh litres of milk is supplied to Jammu and Kashmir, around 1.5 lakh litres to Assam, two-three lakh litres to Kerala and two lakh litres to Chattisgarh”. Good Life milk is sold at Rs. 55 a litre in north India and Rs. 45 per litre in south India.

Ice-cream plant

The ice-cream plant, which is being constructed, will begin operation by February 2016. “The unit has been set up with advanced technology. Fully automated ice-cream making machinery has been procured from Europe”, Mr. Revanna said.