H.D. Revanna, chairman of Hassan Milk Union, speaking at the general body meeting of the union in Hassan.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

The Hassan Milk Union, which collects nearly 8.7 lakh litres of milk every day, has recorded a net profit of Rs. 1.61 crore in 2015-16.

The general body of the union, which met here on Wednesday, decided to pay Rs. 53.74 lakh to the milk producers through the cooperative societies of the union.

H.D. Revanna, former minister and MLA and chairman of the union, in a press conference after the general body meeting, said that the union recorded a turnover of Rs.792 crore in the financial year, which was up by Rs.30.53 crore compared to the previous year.

“We have opened 32 new cooperative societies in the financial year and on 84,000 milk producers have provided milk for the organisation. The number of milk producers has also gone up by 4,000 in the year,” he said.

Mr. Revanna said that when he assumed the office of chairman of the union in 1995, the union was registering an annual turnover of Rs. 25 crore.

Over the years it had grown and would soon cross Rs.1,000 crore mark. “Of the procured milk daily only 1.45 lakh litres are sold every day, while the remaining goes for conversion. Our union has been supplying ultra-high processed milk (Good Life) is being transported to different parts of the country including Assam and Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Gopalaiah, Managing Director of the union, told The Hindu , “On an average 25 lakh litres of UHT milk is supplied across India. Of that 80 per cent goes out of the state. Every month four-five lakh litres of milk is supplied to Jammu and Kashmir, around 1.5 lakh litres to Assam, two-three lakh litres to Kerala and two lakh litres to Chhattisgarh”.

Ice cream plant

The ice cream plant, which is being constructed, will begin to operate by February 2016. “The unit has been set up with advanced technology. Fully automated ice cream making machinery has been procured from Europe,” Mr. Revanna added.