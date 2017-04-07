Hassan district museum to get a new building

more-in

The Hassan district museum of the State Archaeology Department, which has been housed in a rented building for 35 years, is set to get a new building in three months. The department has taken up construction of a three-storeyed building in the district library campus at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Hassan district is known for Hoysala structures and many from around the world visit the place for study purpose. However, with no proper structure to house the museum, the archaeological structures have been displayed in a rented building belonging to Hassan City Municipal Council on Maharaja Park premises. In the 2016-17 financial year, the department decided to have a separate building for the museum. “With an understanding with the Department of Libraries, a site measuring 124x60 sq ft was transferred to our department to construct the building,” said S. Kavyashree, curator of the Hassan museum.

The museum has 153 sculptures, 90 paintings, 105 coins, 10 manuscripts, 63 wood carvings, and 26 arms. “The ground floor will exhibit the sculptures, the first floor the art gallery and coins and artefacts will be displayed on the second floor,” Ms. Kavyashree said.

The museum is facing shortage of staff to handle the operations.

Except for the curator, all other posts have been vacant for the past few months. The maintenance of sculptures and their security are being handled by workers hired through outsourcing agencies. At present five persons, including two persons who guard the museum in the night, have been hired through an outsourcing agency.