Response to the Statewide bandh call was total in Hassan. The city came to a standstill till evening as all business establishments and education institutions remained closed. Low attendance was recorded at government offices. KSRTC had also withdrawn its services for the day.

Cinema halls, petrol bunks, banks and shops were all closed. Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Jaya Karnataka, Dr. Rajkumar Fans Association and JD(S) took out a number of bike rallies across the city.

In the morning, the activists forced the shopkeepers in the business areas to pull down their shutters. Almost all the roads in the city wore a deserted look. Autorickshaws did not ply either.

Farmers, who had brought flowers and vegetables to the market, got into a heated argument with protesters when they were forced to vacate. K. Venu, who grows flowers, said, “Farmers bring perishable products to the market. We cannot store flowers for a day and expect to sell them the next day. There is no point in protesters forcing farmers to stop business early in the morning.” He further argued that the farming community had already been severely affected by the loss of rainfall. “The protesters should help farmers, instead of causing them more loss,” he added. The protesters burnt effigies of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The women’s wing of the JD(S) took out a march on B.M. Road. Zilla panchayat member Bhavani Revanna led the march.