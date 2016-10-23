Assistant Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj inviting the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda for the Hasanamba festival, at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Saturday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

The Hassan district administration, which was criticised for ignoring people’s representatives in organising the Hasanamba festival, on Saturday, formally invited the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, in Bengaluru.

Assistant Commissioner of Hassan and administrative officer of Hasanamba temple H.L.Nagaraj personally met Mr. Deve Gowda and offered him an invitation to visit the temple, according to a communiqué from the district administration.

MLAs H.S. Prakash and H.D. Revanna had criticised the district administration for not inviting the elected representatives, including Mr. Deve Gowda, for the event. The former Prime Minister was in Hassan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The officers had not bothered to meet him and even extended a formal invitation to Mr. Gowda when he was in town, Mr. Prakash had alleged at a press conference on Friday.

Mr. Revanna visited the temple by purchasing a special ticket worth Rs. 300, avoiding the special entry meant for elected representatives and other important persons.