Hundreds of people from different parts of the State visiting Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Monday. Home Minister and KPCC president G. Parameshwara at the temple with his family. The temple will be closed on Tuesday.

The number of tourists visiting Hassan district has increased marginally in the last few days owing to the Hasanamba festival, which began on October 20. Thousands of people from different parts of the State have visited the temple, which is opened only during this festival. Many have taken time out to visit Belur, Halebidu, Shravanabelgola, Manjarabad and a few other places in the district.

U. Jitendranath, Assistant Director, Department of Tourism, on Monday, told The Hindu, “Yes, the number of people visiting our places has gone up during the festival. Those who visited the temple in Hassan town also visited a number of other places.” According to officers’ estimates, until Sunday evening, more than eight lakh people had visited the temple.

Other attractions

Those who came by private vehicles, had scheduled their trip keeping other places in mind.

Apart from tourist attractions of the district, the other places that attracted Hasanamba devotees were Kukke Subrahmanya and Dharmasthala.

“We planned our trip to Hassan keeping in mind that it is close to Kukke Subrahmanya and Dharmasthala. As schools were also closed, we brought our children along for the trip,” said Somashekhar, a resident of Bengaluru. Like him, many visitors drove to other places after visiting the Hasanamba temple in the city.

The National Highway 75, which connects Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Hassan, saw a lot of traffic over the weekend. Almost all resorts and homestays in Sakleshpur were packed. Hundreds of people visited Manjarabad, a fort near Sakleshpur in the recent days.