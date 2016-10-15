The mobile messaging platform WhatsApp was the default wireless communication tool of the city police during the recently concluded Dasara festivities.

Unlike in the past when wireless equipment was the chief mode of communication between officials, this year the Police Department relied extensively on WhatsApp to communicate during the bundobust arrangements.

“Forty to 50 senior police officers are already part of a WhatsApp group. We had included those who had been deputed to the city for Dasara, which took the number closer to 100,” a police source said.

Another officer said communicating on WhatsApp was found to more reliable than wireless sets, which would malfunction in the rain.