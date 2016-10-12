‘Light & sound’ show, a very popular cultural event would be held as part of Hampi Utsav, a three-day mega cultural festival of dance, drama and music, to be held at Hampi from November 3 to 5.

The decision fulfills the aspirations of the connoisseurs of art and music, who were pleading that the show should be held regularly, after a gap of nearly eight years.

The show, which was being held through the song and drama Division of Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, was a hit and used to draw huge crowds. But for reasons known to the officials concerned, it was discontinued since 2008.

A decision to hold the show was taken at a meeting held in New Delhi on October 7, in which Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner, and officials of Song and Drama division participated.

It was agreed to hold the show titled ‘Vijayanagar Vaibhava’ near Elephant Stables from November 3 to 9 from 7 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Mr. Manohar has informed that the work of erecting the stages for the show and other arrangements would begin from October 20. Local artistes would also be accommodated to participate in the show after holding a formal interview and training.

The work to erect the stage for the show and arrangements

will begin from October 20