Hall to be ready in six months

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar inspected the ongoing renovation works of Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi after initiating the second phase works on Thursday.

more-in

The landmark Sawai Gandharva Hall at Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi, which has been closed for renovation, may be functional in another six months.

Symbolically initiating the second phase renovation of the Sawai Gandharva Hall here on Thursday, Jagadish Shettar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said the work order had been issued for the second phase renovation works worth ₹1.75 crore and the contractor had assured completion within four months – two months ahead of schedule.

Mr. Shettar said that although ₹4 crore was required for completing the comprehensive renovation, only ₹1.75 crore had been allotted in the 4th ₹100 crore grant released by the government. “In fact I had sought ₹4 crore allocation for completing the work. The present allocation will help in getting the hall ready for functions. An additional ₹40 lakhs will be required for providing 700 chairs in the hall, which will be borne through the budgetary allocation of ₹1 crore made in the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation’s budget for 2017-18,” he said.

Admitting that there had been much delay in the renovation work, Mr Shettar said that the hall would be ready for holding programmes in another six months. He said that the works of renovating the front elevation and landscaping were pending. These could be taken up subsequently without hindering cultural activities.

MLC Pradeep Shettar, Mayor D.K.Chavan, Deputy Mayor Laxmi Bijawad, former mayor Viranna Savadi and others were present.