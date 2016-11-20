The detailed project report needs to be prepared afresh with new scheduled rates, says official

Even as the civic bodies in Mysuru are hopeful of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) de-reserving a plot of land identified for setting up a water treatment plant as part of the proposed Hale Unduwadi drinking water scheme for Mysuru, little or no efforts have been made to revive the drinking water project that was stalled with the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

Officials familiar with the proposed 300 MLD drinking water scheme from Hale Unduwadi near KRS backwaters said the scheme, which is yet receive government approval, has to be pursued by different government agencies, including the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB).

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, who had accompanied KIADB Chief Executive Officer Pankaj Kumar Pandey to Beechanakuppe for a spot inspection of the plot of land identified for the water treatment plant, said the civic authorities in Mysuru had convinced Mr. Pandey on the need to de-reserve the land in favour of the water project and he was hopeful of the Board and the government taking a favourable decision.

But, when asked about the steps needed to take the project forward, Mr. Jagadeesha said it was for the KUWSDB to pursue the matter. But, KUWSDB officials said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by them on the earlier occasion when the project was stalled by the Union Urban Development Ministry following declaration of the Lok Sabha elections does not hold good now.

“The DPR needs to be prepared afresh with new scheduled rates. KUWSDB cannot prepare a fresh DPR without a proposal from the civic body or other authorities concerned,” a KUWSDB official said.

Though the original DPR was prepared for Rs. 320 crore to be implemented under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), a revised DPR prepared last year was for Rs. 475 crore.

A fresh DPR could well be more than Rs. 500 crore, raising questions over its funding, the official said. “Basically, the project has to start from the scratch,” the official added.

The project, which envisages construction of a jackwell at Hale Unduwadi, 2 km upstream of KRS reservoir, and a water treatment plant at Beechanakuppe, is expected to bring an additional 300 MLD of water to Mysuru city, which is expanding at a fast pace. The project also requires acquisition of a total of 167 acres of land.

Presently, Mysuru receives about 270 MLD from Hongalli, Belagola, Melapura and Kabini drinking water schemes.

