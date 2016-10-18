once bitten...:Farmers who sustained heavy losses because of rain failure during the kharif season seem to be disinclined to take risks for the rabi season.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

With Mysuru receiving just 13.2 mm of rain so far in October, farmers are fearful of more losses

The poor rains in the last couple of months seem to have spelt doom in Mysuru, with not a single rabi crop sown anywhere in the district. This is because many farmers, who sustained heavy losses because of rain failure during the kharif season, seem to be disinclined to take risks.

Mysuru received paltry rainfall (13.2 mm) from October 1 to October 17, as against the normal rainfall of 88.4 mm. Last year, the district had received 70.7 mm rain during the same period.

With over half the month gone by, farmers should have already started sowing rabi crops such as ragi, maize, Bengal gram, horse gram, field beans and pulses, but the poor rainfall seems to have sapped their optimism.

By this time last year, horse gramwas sown on over 28,900 hectares, while cowpea was sown on 5,930 hectares. Similarly, field beans were grown on over 3,350 hectares, niger on over 1,400 hectares, ragi on 3,925 hectares, and maize on 1,572 hectares during thelast rabi season.

Shortage looming

Senior officials of the Agriculture Department told The Hindu that agricultural activities have come to a standstill in the district. They said if the skies open up in another 10 days or so, the farmers may take up sowing of rabi crops. Otherwise, there is likely to be no rabi crop in the district this year.

They said the targeted area is over 60,500 hectares. And if both the kharif and rabi seasons come a cropper, there is likely to be food production shortage in the district, officials said.

Crops such as paddy, hybrid maize, ragi, jowar, toor dal, and groundnut had withered in the district during the previous kharif season, and the district administration has initiated a crop loss survey.