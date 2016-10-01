An autorickshaw got stuckin the slush on the road leading to Gulgunditanda in Yadgir taluk.

Residents of Gulgundi tanda in Yadgir taluk have no proper approach road from Yadgir to Chitapur main road and they alleged that officials of the Public Works Department have not shown interest in attending to the problem despite repeated reminders.

The approach road leading to the tanda from the main road, which is around two kilometres, has been partially damaged due to the recent rain and residents have been forced to use the bad road for their routine works.

Public vehicles, particularly autorickshaws, are refusing to carry passengers to the tanda as many of them have got trapped in slush.

“We have been neglected for the past several years and no basic facilities such as drainage, concrete roads, and toilets for women have been extended so far,” Khemu Nayak, a tanda resident, said.

“Not only Gulgundi tanda, many in the district have been ignored,” Umesh Mudnal, a social worker, said and urged the district administration to take immediate action.