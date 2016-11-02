Over 160 guest lecturers of Yuvaraja College have decided to stage a dharna in front of the college on Wednesday, for allegedly removing them unceremoniously in the middle of the academic year without citing any reason.

H.J. Harish, Poornima, and Shobha, office-bearers of the Guest Lecturers’ Association of the college, told The Hindu that the lecturers have been working with the college from five to 18 years. They alleged that H. Nanje Gowda, who retired on October 28, had relieved them without giving any reason on the same day.

They said that examination work was due and wondered how the college would complete this without the guest lecturers. There are over 70 permanent lecturers and 160 guest lecturers in the college, where the students’ strength is over 2,000. The office-bearers said that no college in the State has relieved guest lecturers in the middle of the academic year. More than their future, they said they were worried about the students who had written the examinations a few days ago and were expecting results in two or three weeks. They said it was impossible to carry out the examination work with the help of permanent lecturers. Normally, guest lecturers are relieved in May and re-appointed in June but this year the college has removed them in an unprecedented manner, they alleged. The proposed dharna is a prelude to a major agitation if the college authorities failed to reinstate them forthwith, they said. The lecturers, who have been working since many years, are not in a position to seek work elsewhere and said they were eking out a living with a meagre salary of Rs. 13,000 per month.