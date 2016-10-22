General Secretary of the CPI D. Raja, MP. has said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill passed in both the houses of Parliament and sent to all the States for ratification still lacks clarity and new clauses being introduced by the government like four-slab taxation has led to further confusion.

Mr. Raja, who was the member of the parliamentary select committee which studied the provisions of the bill before it was finally passed in the Rajya Sabha, told The Hindu in Kalaburagi city on Saturday that even during the discussions in the select committee he had expressed his apprehensions about the Centre treading into the financial autonomy of State governments and warned the government of treading in unknown terrain.

He said that the four-lab tax proposal, which appeared to be fully loaded in favour of the rich and affluent sections and targeting the middle class for increasing the tax revenue, proposed by the Finance Mnister Arun Jaitley, was discussed in Parliament before it was given approval in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Mr.Raja said that issues like the non-inclusion of petroleum and natural gas in the proposed GST also need to be discussed. Äll these contentious issues would be discussed when the GST bill is once again moved in Parliament for final approval before it is rolled out. The networking of the GST proposed by the Centre has also created lot of heat with many States and influential BJP leaders opposing it.

Referring to the fresh outbreak of violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus with a hostel inmate, Najeeb Ahmed, being beaten up by the ABVP activists and later Najeeb Ahmed going missing from the hostel, Mr. Raja said that the JNU authorities should have dealt with the issue more seriously and initiated action against the students who had attacked Najeeb Ahmed.