Deputy Commissioner says district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil has to take a final call on the issue.

With the district administration showing no signs of holding the Navaraspur Utsav, the demand for organising the festival before the year-end is growing.

The cultural extravaganza was held in February last year after a gap of four years. For various reasons, mainly drought, the government had not shown interest in holding it.

Now, with the district receiving copious rain, the people are asking the district administration to hold it before the year-end.

“Last year, district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil himself had promised the people that the cultural event would not be cancelled and it would be made an annual feature without fail. His assurance seems to be falling flat,” Anuradha Patil, an amateur dancer, said.

Rationale

The people have also started questioning the rationale behind cancelling the event citing drought conditions.

“First of all, the district is drought-prone. This problem will keep occurring frequently. So it should not be taken as an excuse to deny the people a chance to enjoy a cultural feast. Mysuru, which is gripped by the Cauvery issue, has not cancelled the Dasara Celebration. Ballari has not cancelled the Hampi Utsav. Why only Vijayapura should cancel the Navaraspur Utsav? We must understand that by holding cultural events, we are not disrespecting the farmers or their plight. As drought is a common problem for our district, if it is considered as a major reason, the district should not hold any entertainment or cultural events,” Rajashekhar Sonnad, a retired bank official, said.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar said that he was aware of the demand and said that the final call would be taken by Mr. Patil.

“The Minister is expected to arrive in the city in a day or two. We will hold a meeting to discuss the issue,” he addded.