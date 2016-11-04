There is need for greater awareness about substance abuse with the study describing it as a ‘major’ social evil.— File photo

Study by Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement throws light on the rising menace

Recent studies have thrown light on the growing incidence of substance abuse among youngsters and alcoholism among women in slums of the city.

A study conducted by Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement for Prerana, a project jointly taken up by N.R. Foundation and Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), to alleviate the misery of slum dwellers has thrown light on the growing menace of drug and substance abuse figuring among social evils like alcoholism and early marriage.

SVYM representatives also came across disturbing instances of alcoholism among women. The study carried out during April-May covered health, education and livelihood status of residents in seven slums in Mysuru city.

Describing drug and substance abuse as a “major” social evil, the study said it was “very depressing” to note that youngsters are more involved in these habits. Though the slum dwellers were aware about the ill-effects of these practises on their health and social life, they take to alcoholism, smoking and drug and substance. They cited reasons ranging from heavy labour to overcoming body pain behind it.

Rajesh Raman, Head of Department of Psychiatry, JSS Medical College and Hospital, Mysuru, said youngsters used a variety of “legally and easily available” inhalers including paint thinners, whitener, petrol, diesel, kerosene, and glues.

Most of these inhalers contain compounds of toluene, an industrial solvent, which gives the youth a sense of euphoria or a high. “Prolonged use of these substances can affect the brain, but in the initial stages the symptoms include frequent cold, cough and perforation of the nasal septum,” he said.

Substance abuse also manifests in youngsters stealing and lying. Though they begin using it as a “past time”, they gradually become hooked on to nicotine and alcohol, he added.

A representative of SVYM said the volunteers had come across consumption of alcohol by women in two out of the seven slums in Mysuru. In one slum, at least 30 to 50 women were addicted to alcohol. SVYM founder R. Balasubramaniam said the menace of alcohol was not restricted to urban areas, but also .

The study also referred to the supply of alcohol by politicians and elected representatives among slum residents. The Prerana project seeks to alleviate the misery of slum dwellers by leading them towards sustainable development through investment in education, skill development and health by making a strategic intervention.