The Jamati Mashavarati Ijlas, a congregation of Ulemas, Muslim intellectuals and representatives from different organisations, has decided to launch a signature campaign on October 23 in Kalaburagi city in favour of triple talaq and as a show of support to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on this issue.

The Ijlas organised under the banner of Seerat Committee was chaired by the Sajjada Nasheen of the Hazrath Khaja Bandanawaz Dargah Sharif Syed Shah Gesudaraz Khusro Hussaini, who is also the member of the AIMPLB, was held on Wednesday night. According to the Chairman of the Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority (KUDA) the meeting was originally scheduled to be chaired by former Minister Qamarul Islam, but due to some unavoidable circumstances he could not attend.

However, in a message read out in his absence at the meeting, Mr. Qamarul said the people at large and Muslims in particular should identify the ideology which is working behind the BJP-led NDA government at the centre, which filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the Triple Talaq and at the same time released a questionnaire in the law commission website.

Mr. Qamarul, who is also a member of the AIMPLB and life member of the Majlis e Mashawirat, called upon the community to remain united and stand by the side the AIMPLB in its opposition to the blatant efforts to dilute the Sharia laws. He also announced that a public meeting would be held in Kalaburagi city in the first week of November. This public meeting would be attended by the members of the AIMPLB.

Dr. Chulbul in his welcome address said the judiciary and the government should spend their time in disposing of the long list of pending divorce cases in different courts instead of wasting its precious time on the triple talaq issue which is governed by the Sharia.

In his presidential address, Dr. Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini urged all sections of the community to stand united in their support to the AIMPLB and donate generously to AIMPLB to fight the case in the Supreme Court. He urged the community members and the organisations to take up awareness programme and convince a section of the women muslim group, which were opposed to triple talaq and make them understand the importance of Sharia law. Mayor of the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike Syed Ahmed proposed the vote of thanks.