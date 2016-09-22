Seeking fulfilment of their various demands, pourakarmikas and Group D employees staged a dharna in front of the municipal corporation office here on Wednesday.

Staging the dharna under the aegis of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Pourakarmikara Sangha, the protesting employees complained that because of a government order issued in 2015 all files related to Group D employees of the corporation had to be decided by the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad but the files were not being cleared. They said that since the Deputy Commissioner had been authorised to take decisions on issues related to them, the municipal commissioner was not in a position to address their issues despite heading the municipal corporation.

Sangha president Gangadhar Tagargunti and secretary Basappa S. Madar, who led the protest, said that appointments on compassionate grounds, payment of gratuity and pension of retired Group D employees and the issues concerning surrendered leave and increments had remained unaddressed since long.