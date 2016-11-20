The annual sports day of Green Valley National School and PU College was held on the school grounds at Shiroor in Udupi district on Saturday.

A press release issued here said that a colourful ceremony was held to mark the inauguration of the Sports Day. Sathish Mallya, Director of Physical Education, Manipal Institute of Technology, and Chief Sports Coordinator of Manipal University, urged the students to give due importance to sports and games and excel in it. Raghav S. Padil, Circle Inspector, Byndoor, was guest of honour. Mr. Mallya also lit the Sports Day torch. School Captain Mohammed Suhail led the marchpast.