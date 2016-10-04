Nirmala Saulabhya, reckoned to be the first green public convenience facility in the city, has started functioning atop the Chamundi Hills here. An initiative of the Mysuru chapters of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Automotive Axles Ltd., the facility is open for the public visiting the Chamundi Hills between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on all days. Built at a cost of Rs. 1 crore, Automotive Axles Ltd. and Meritor India have funded the facility. District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the facility on Saturday.

The facility is carbon and water positive with a 10 KLD water treatment plant and has a rainwater harvesting system. N. Muthukumar, chairman, CII-Mysuru, said that the green facility has 16 urinal points for men and 15 toilets for women apart from a regular toilet and two western style toilets. In addition, the facility also houses a childcare facility and a separate toilet for persons with disabilities. The entire building is lighted using solar power generated from rooftop.

The sewage treatment plant enables to reuse 70 per cent of the water which is used in the facility. The entire building is architecturally designed as a green building (no need for light during daytime).

After inspecting the structure last week, the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), the green building certifying authority in the country, recognised the building as a green facility, stated a press release issued by CII-Mysuru.

“We need thousands of Nirmala Saulabhyas at our tourist places and more importantly in tourist destinations like Mysuru. We felt very happy after using the facility as it is clean,” said Rama Rao, a tourist from Bengaluru.

Mr. Muthukumar said, “We have brought in new thinking in creating unique green public convenience facility and wish to enter into partnership with the government for establishing similar facilities in major tourist destinations to make Mysuru the first Indian city to become a tourist-friendly destination.”

The facility is being taken care by eight persons. A fee of Rs. 2 and Rs. 4 will be charged per person for using the facility with an intent to make the facility self-sustainable, the release added.