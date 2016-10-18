Investigations by Yadgir police have revealed that the human sacrifice of a 20-month-old baby girl in Shahpur of Yadgir district on October 4 was carried out by her grandfather along with a priest for a hidden treasure.

The police cracked the mysterious case by arresting Rachayya Swami Hiremath (55) and priest Hanumanth Basappa Jogi (50). Hiremath was arrested near Budanal on Sunday, and Jogi on Monday morning near Konkal village.

Both were produced before the Magistrate, who remanded them in judicial custody.

Body found in well

The body of Amritha Basayya Swami Hiremath was found dead in an open well at Budihal village in Shahpur taluk of Yadgir district.

The Wadagera police had registered a case under Section 302 against unknown persons after a complaint by the victim’s grandmother, Neelamma.

Complaint filed

It was alleged in the complaint that the child was taken away between 10 p.m. on October 3 and 5 a.m. on October 4 from a room in their house where seven persons, including the parents, were sleeping.

The child was killed and thrown into the well after performing a puja behind the house.

In hunt for treasure, the accused and

a priest ‘sacrificed’ the baby girl in Yadgir district