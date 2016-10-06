Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), the extra-departmental employees of India Posts, staged a protest in the city on Wednesday seeking fulfilment of their various demands.

K. Lingaraju, Shivamogga division president of All India Gramin Dak Sevak Union, said the over 2.65 lakh GDS serving across the nation should be considered on a par with regular employees of the department.

He said these employees contribute to around 60 per cent of the revenue of the department, but they are paid paltry sums as salary. He also bemoaned how GDS were kept out of the purview of 7th Central Pay Commission, which suggested changes in the pay structure and social security benefits offered to all government employees.

‘Raise bonus ceiling’

The department has fixed Rs. 3,500 as the ceiling for the bonus for GDS, and Rs. 7,000 for regular employees. GDS too should have the same ceiling, Mr. Lingaraju said, adding that the workers would intensify their agitation if their demands are not met.

The protesters also raised slogans demanding regularisation of their service. Union functionaries K. Prahlad Rao and H.V. Rajkumar took part in the protest.