: The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, IICA has chosen Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) as the ‘empanelled domain expert’ in corporate social responsibility for the National Foundation for Corporate Social Responsibility (NFCSR).

IICA is a think-tank and a centre of excellence established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, to support the growth of the corporate sector through an integrated and multi-disciplinary approach.

After rigorous evaluation, IICA has chosen GRAAM, a release from the latter said.

This gives GRAAM and IICA-NFCSR opportunities to work together over the next three years in the following fields of CSR: health, including hunger, poverty and malnutrition; water and sanitation; education, including special education and employment-enhancing vocational skills; skill development leading to livelihood enhancement projects; women’s empowerment and gender equality; certification in various aspects of CSR; and sustainability and social accountability, the release said.