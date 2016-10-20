Zilla Panchayat president Shekarappa Nagaralli has directed all the gram panchayats in the district to take over the pure drinking water units established by the ZP and to entrust their maintenance to qualified agencies.

The direction was given at general body meeting held here on Tuesday after zilla panchayat members pointed out that many of the units were not functioning for want of proper maintenance. In some of the working units, water is being supplied by collecting different tariffs from people, they said.

Mr. Nagaralli has mandated that the units be handed over to qualified agencies for maintenance within a month.

The functioning of the Health Department also came in for severe criticism at the meeting when several members drew the attention of the chair to the non-availability of anti-rabies injections and the generally unhygienic conditions at government hospitals. The members said many patients who suffer dog bites are asked to procure the injections themselves.

