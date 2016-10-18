The Principal District and Sessions Court here has awarded two years’ imprisonment to a person who was working as grama panchayat secretary and was trapped by Lokayukta police while accepting a bribe.

Nagaraj, a resident of Sanklapura village in Baganakatte Grama Panchayat limits in Shikaripur taluk, had submitted an application to the office of the Grama Panchayat for transfer of khata related to a site owned by his family in 2008. Lokayukta police said H.N. Umeshappa, panchayat secretary, demanded Rs. 5,000 as bribe from the applicant.

Nagaraj lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police. Based on it, a trap was laid and Lokayukta police caught Umeshappa while receiving Rs. 2,500 in Shikaripur town. The Lokayukta police booked a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

After cross-examining witnesses and verifying evidences, the court held him guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment for two years. The court also slapped Rs. 25,000 as fine on him.