Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda has appreciated the Centre for changing its stand on constituting the Cauvery River Management Board.

He told presspersons here on Monday that the Union government had responded positively to the State’s demand. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken my hunger strike seriously. Now, the Centre has corrected the mistake it committed on September 30,” he said.

The Centre had earlier agreed to constitute the board. However, on Monday, it changed its stand. Mr. Gowda said he had spoken to Mr. Modi on the issue and appealed to him not to constitute the board. “Let’s see what happens,” he added.