K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has alleged that the State government has not released funds to take up relief works in 110 taluks, which have been declared drought-hit recently.

He was talking to press persons here on Saturday.

“The State government is showing lack of interest in addressing farmers’ problems as there is no coordination among Ministers and officials,” Mr. Eshwarappa alleged.

He criticised Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister for Agriculture, for his statement that a requisition had been sent to Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa for early release of funds. Mr. Eshwarappa said that he should allow deputy commissioners to release calamity relief fund, which remained unused, instead of wasting time for fresh grants.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would support the government if it showed interest and announced a special package of Rs. 10,000 crore for the welfare of farmers during the Assembly session at Belagavi.

Terming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s programmes announced in the Budget for the Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Classes as “bogus”, Mr. Eshwarappa said that several programmes were not implemented owing to shortage of funds. He said that the honorary amount of Rs. 20,000 for PU students and Rs. 30,00 for postgraduate students belonging to SCs and STs and Other Backward Classes had not been released. Gangakalyan scheme meant for SCs and STs had not reached the beneficiaries effectively due to negligence by officials. He targeted H.K.Patil, Rural Development and Panchayatraj Minister for not establishing reverse osmosis plants as declared earlier.

As many as 189 such plants were sanctioned for Yadgir district in 2015-16. Of them just 53 had been commissioned and the officials were waiting for grants for the rest, Mr. Eshwarappa added.