The district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has urged the State government to undertake the works of dredging lakes and other waterbodies across the district to improve the level of the groundwater table.

Members of the BJP, Raitha Morcha wing, staged a demonstration outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Monday and urged the government to initiate immediate measures to recharge groundwater in all seven taluks.

‘Clear encroachments’

Works should be initiated to rejuvenate lakes at Holalu, Konanahalli, Yethagadahalli, Induwalu, Karasawadi and other places. Encroachments should be cleared from lakes at Chikka Mandya and other parts of the district, they demanded. They also demanded a mechanism to maintain the waterbodies, main drinking water sources, in the rural areas properly.

