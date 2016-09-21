C.H. Vijayshankar, State president of BJP Raith Morcha and former Minister, has warned of more agitations if State government failed to take concrete steps to solve the agrarian crises, including the establishment of red gram procurement centres, release crop loss compensation, and uninterrupted power supply to farm pumpsets, before December end.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir after attending the executive committee meeting of the Morcha.

Mr. Vijayshankar said that farmers of dry land areas in the State were faced with heavy crop losses and many of them had been driven to suicide owing to the shortage of rain. However, the government had failed to help farmers by not releasing crop loss compensation amount in an effective manner.