Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar, Pralhad Joshi, MP, and others visiting a farm in Hebasur village of Hubballi taluk on Saturday.— Photo: Kiran Bakale

Considering the severe drought condition in the State, the government should wave farm loans and take steps for the quick distribution of crop insurance money, said Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting drought-hit areas of Hubballi taluk on Saturday, Mr. Shettar said that farmers in the State were in trouble either due to crop loss or crash in prices.

Nearly 2,000 farmers have committed suicide in the State during last three years and this could rise if the government failed to help them, he added.

Nearly 15 taluks, including Hubballi, are facing severe drought. These taluks should be declared drought-hit. Crops like potato, chilly, cotton, jowar and others have been damaged badly. The government should declare support price for potato and open procurement centres, he said.

Pralhad Joshi, MP, said the State government had not yet released the crop insurance money for last year and they were citing reasons of duplicate loan accounts of the farmers as major hindrance.

However, even after three months no measures have been initiated to set right this problem.

The State government should start disbursing the crop insurance by Wednesday or else the BJP would launch an agitation, Mr. Joshi said.

Mr. Joshi added that the State government should immediately hold survey to assess the crop loss and sent a proposal to the Centre. He said he would use his office to see that maximum assistance from the Centre is made available.

The team led by Mr. Shettar and Mr. Joshi visited Nagashettikoppa, Bengeri, Sulla, Byahatti, Hebasur, Kiresur and Mantur villages.