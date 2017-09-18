‘Govt. should take responsibility for failing to protect Kalburgi, Gauri’

more-in

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has said that the Congress government in the State should take the responsibility for the failure to protect the lives of rationalist M.M. Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

He was addressing a two-day symposium “Ekatma Manav Darshan,” the doctrine advocated by Jana Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya that was also known as Integral Humanism, here on Sunday.

The Right to Life and Personal Liberty is guaranteed for all the citizens under Article 21 of Indian Constitution, he said. The killing of Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi makes apparent the failure of the Congress government in the State — that is in-charge of maintaining law and order here — to fulfil its Constitutional obligation of protecting lives of citizens. To conceal the failure of the State government, hullabaloo is being created demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the responsibility over the failure to protect the lives of Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh, he said.

Referring to the State honour offered to Gauri Lankesh during her burial, he said the State government should realise that the real respect for the deceased will be in arresting the culprits who executed the heinous crime. Without naming anyone he said there has been efforts to secure political advantage in the death of Gauri Lankesh.

Referring to the incidents of suicide committed by IAS officer D.K. Ravi, DySPs M.K. Ganapathy and Kallappa Handibag, he said officers who discharge their duty in a prompt manner are feeling suffocated in the State. He said 12 Hindutva activists have been killed in the State in the last two years. The suicide committed by bureaucrats and the killing of Hindutva activists shed light on the total break down of the administration in the State. While State honour was offered to Gauri Lankesh during her burial, the death of these bureaucrats and Hindutva activists was not mourned by the State government, he said.

Commenting on the protests held in the State condemning the killing of Gauri Lankesh, he said the outrage over a death should not be selective, but each death caused by the failure of the government to protect the lives of its citizens should be condemned.

The symposium is organised by Vikasa Trust to commemorate Mr. Upadhyaya. Writer G.B. Harish and functionary of Vikasa Trust D.H. Subrahmanya were present. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa, national joint organisational secretary of BJP B.L. Santhosh, and party MLAs Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, C.T. Ravi, and B.Y. Raghavendra will attend the symposium.