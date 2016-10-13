Farmers and activists of the agitation seeking early resolution to the Mahadayi issue have urged the State government to ensure that the State benefits at the meeting of Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra over the Mahadayi river water sharing issue scheduled in Mumbai on October 21.

At a meeting of the farmers and activists, attended by the Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni and others here on Wednesday, the farmers said that after a gap of almost 40 years, the Chief Ministers of all the three riparian States are coming under one platform to discuss the project.

The State government should not allow this opportunity to go waste and should ensure that the dialogue will be effective and fulfil the demand of the farmers of four districts. The meeting in Mumbai is the most important keeping in view the linking of Mahadayi with Malaprabha which can irrigate land in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Bagalkot districts, besides over the drinking water woes in twin cities.

Already, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for an all-party meeting on October 19 and the political leaders from Malaprabha Command Area should go to the meeting with the demands of the stakeholders, they said.

The meeting decided to hold one more meeting of the stakeholders of the Mahadayi riparian districts in this connection in Dharwad or Hubballi on October 15.

Navalgund MLA N.H. Konraddi said that the Cauvery issue saw all the political parties in the State coming together to fight for the State’s cause and similar commitment should be shown towards Mahadayi issue.

BJP faces wrath

The participants at the meeting vented their ire on BJP leaders for not attending the meeting. Though, this issue has come to a logical end, the BJP leaders are escaping from discharging their duties. If the BJP continues to remain absent, there are chances that the State may face a setback in the meeting, they said and told Mr. Kulkarni to ensure that BJP leaders are invited for the October 15 meeting and display unity.

