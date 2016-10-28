The State government has given in-principle approval for the cluster housing scheme in Bidar, R. Roshan Baig, Urban Development Minister, has said.

Speaking to officials at the Bidar Urban Development Authority after reviewing works of government agencies earlier this week, he said that the authority would take up a large cluster housing project with blocks of three-storeyed houses that would be developed as gated communities. Thousands of poor families could be accommodated there, he said.

“BUDA will also work with private developers and build houses on half the area of the approved layouts. The government will help the beneficiaries get bank loans. The Deputy Commissioner has submitted a project proposal. We have approved it. The financial aspect will be worked out later,” the Minister added.

“Bidar is among the districts with the least number of houses or plots distributed by urban development authority or other agencies. The BUDA has distributed 441 sites in 1998 and 59 sites in 2006 among the city residents. This needs to be corrected and we need to distribute more sites,” Mr. Baig said