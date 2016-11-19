Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi interacting with the beneficiaries of welfare schemes at the Jana Mana programme in Koppal on Friday— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTB_M_Siddalingaswamy

The State government is contemplating distributing pulses at subsidised rates under the Anna Bhagya scheme and will be taking a decision very soon, said Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education and the district in-charge.

He was speaking at the Jana Mana programme organised by the district administration in association with the Department of Information here on Friday. It was an opportunity for the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes to interact with the Minister and give their feedback/suggestions.

Mr. Rayaraddi said though the State was reeling under drought for the second year in succession, the poor were able to get two square meals through the Anna Bhagya scheme.

At present, the beneficiaries are being provided rice, wheat, oil and salt at subsidised rates and the government is thinking about adding pulses such as toor to the mix, he said.

Around 3.7 lakh people in the State are availing the benefits of Anna Bhagya. The other welfare schemes of the government include Krishi Bhagya, Ksheera Dhaare and Vidyasiri. “The State government has fulfilled around 80 per cent of the 165 promises made to the people before coming to power. Sincere efforts are on to meet the remaining promises before the end of the five-year term,” the Minister said.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already given approval to provide computers to students from SC and ST communities pursuing higher education, and Rs. 100 crore would be set aside for the purpose.

Municipal president Mahendra Chopra, taluk panchayat president Balchandran, Deputy Commissioner M. Kanagavalli, zilla panchayat CEO R. Ramachandran and Superintendent of Police Tyagarajan were among those present.

Basavaraj Rayaraddi,Minister for Higher Education