The process of giving timings to the remaining 16 government low-floor city buses under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) is likely to start here next week.

Already 12 low-floor government city buses have been operating here since September 8, breaking the long monopoly of private city buses.

Presently, as many as 12 government city buses are operating to destinations such as Manipal, Rajatadri, Alevoor, Malpe (via Kalmady), Hoode (via Thottam), Santhekatte, Herga, Ananthanagar, Pithrody, Malpe (via Tenkanidiyur), Hoode (via Kemmannu) and Kallianpur.

Uday Shetty, Udupi Depot Manager, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), told The Hindu that the 12 government buses were getting a good response from the people. The approximate daily earnings of each of these buses varied between Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000, he said.

Officials in the KSRTC are of the opinion that the bus services had started just 10 days back and the business was likely to increase in the coming days as they overcame some teething problems. People are yet to get to know of the timings of these buses so that they could catch them daily.

“We will soon install boards which will give the timings of these buses at the end destinations of all the 12 buses and also at the temporary government city bus stand. The people will then be able to note the timings of the buses and catch them accordingly,” said V.I. Hegde, Divisional Traffic Controller, Mangaluru Division.

The KSRTC is keen to start the services of the remaining 16 buses. “We have already approached the Regional Transport Office on this matter and are waiting for timings for these buses. As soon as the RTO gives the timings, we can start the services of the 16 buses,” said. Mr. Hegde.

But this matter is expected to progress only after the new Regional Transport Officer (RTO) takes charge here next week. “The new RTO is expected to take charge next week. He will decide on the matter of timings. We do not expect any major problem on this issue,” said Ramakrishna Rai, Assistant Regional Transport Officer.

Passes

Meanwhile, the KSRTC has already approached educational institutions in the city over providing bus passes to the school and college students. The newly trained bus drivers and conductors for these government city buses are expected here within a month. Presently, these buses are being operated by the additional staff of the KSRTC.