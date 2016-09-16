District BJP president K.S. Naveen on Wednesday said the State government had completely failed to protect the interests of farmers and the common man.

Speaking at a protest rally organised by the unit on Wednesday, he said farmers across the State were being pushed to suicide because of crop failure but the Congress leaders were busy making their lives comfortable and plotting for the Assembly elections.

He said in failing to properly tackle the water disputes with neighbouring States, the government had done injustice to Karnataka’s farmers.

In the Cauvery issue for instance, the government did not properly present its arguments and facts in the Supreme Court, he said.

“The District in-charge Ministers and officials, including deputy commissioners, are not ready to hear the grievances of farmers,” he said.

He demanded that the district administration take immediate steps to conduct a detailed survey of the crop loss in the district and provide suitable compensation to farmers.

Chandrappa, former MLA, said the agitation would be intensified if the government fails to take steps to solve the problems of the common man.