Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagdish Shettar has criticised the Siddaramaiah government for not being “serious on tackling drought”.

After going around drought-affected villages in the district on Saturday, Mr. Shettar told presspersons that crops had failed; drinking water scarcity had cropped up; and farmers were suffering. “But, the State government is yet to have an action plan to tackle the situation. “Mr. Siddaramaiah, after realising the prevailing drought condition, should have come up with an action plan. But, without any perspective, he was depending on the Centre to extend assistance. If he had any concern towards the people and farmers, he should have started relief works without waiting for assistance. This only goes to show his adamant stand and negligent attitude towards farmers,” he said. Mr. Shettar demanded that the State government take a decision to waive farm loans; pay crop loss compensation; open goshalas; and arrange fodder on a war footing.