Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar came down heavily today on the Siddaramaiah government for “lacking seriousness” over tackling the severe drought currently facing the State.

After going round drought affected villages in the district on Saturday, Mr. Shettar told presspersons that crops have failed, drinking water scarcity has cropped up and farmers are suffering. But the State government was yet to have an action plan to tackle drought and provide relief to people.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah, after realising the prevailing drought condition, should have come up with an action plan. But without any perspective he was depending on the Centre to extend assistance for the purpose. Had he any concern towards people and farmers he should have immediately started relief works without waiting for Central assistance. This only goes to show his adamant stand and negligent attitude towards farmers,” he said.

Mr. Shettar demanded that the State government immediately take a decision to waive farm loans, pay crop loss compensation, open goshalas and arrange for fodder on a war footing. He also urged the Chief Minister to come out a detailed proposal of the extent of assistance being sought.