Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, speaking at the inauguration of Viskhwakarma Jayanti in Udupi on Saturday.

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said on Saturday that the government was committed to the welfare of the Vishwakarma community.

He was speaking at the first Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations organized by the district administration, Udupi Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Kannada and Culture at the Town Hall, here.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that after the Sri Narayaguru Jayanti celebrations, which was held by the State government on September 18, it had also taken the initiative for the organisation of the Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations throughout the State. It was being held in all 30 district headquarters and also taluk headquarters in the State.

The Vishwakarma community had rendered stellar contribution to the society. The Vishwakarma Development Corporation had been formed to look into the welfare of the community. The sculptures and other artistic work done by the artisans in the community were always eye-catching and appealing, Mr. Madhwaraj said.

Dinakar Babu, president of the zilla panchayat; Nalini Rao, president of the Udupi Taluk Panchayat; Meenakshi Bannanje, president of the Udupi City Municipal Council; and K.S. Sitaram Acharya, president of the Vishwakarma Okkoota; M. Prabhakar Acharya, member of Vishwakarma Development Corporation, and others were present.