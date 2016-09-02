The State government’s health insurance scheme Jyoti Sanjeevini, saved the life of a government employee in Bidar on Friday.

R.K Reshme, an employee of sericulture department complained of chest pain and was taken to Bhalke Vaidehi hospital. Doctors found that he had a 98 per cent block in one artery. They advised him to get a stunt fixed inside the blocked artery. A team led by surgeon Suraj Singh inserted the stunt. The patient is recovering.

Rajendra Gandage, president, Karnataka state government employees association district unit, said it was the first procedure conducted under Jyoti Sanjeevini after it was introduced by the government. The treatment, that could have costed Rs 1.5 lakh, was cashless and hassle free, he said. Somashekar Bhalke, director of the hospital said beneficiaries of Yashaswini scheme could claim cashless treatment benefits in the hospital. The 98-bed hospital has facilities for cardiology, neuro surgery, Eurology, Paediatric surgery and poly trauma, treatments, said a release.