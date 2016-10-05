The State government has approved several proposals for the development of Bidar city.

At a recent meeting attended by Municipal Administration Minister Eshwar Khandre, the government agreed to release Rs. 16.61 crore of untied grants for a series of works.

Among the works that will be taken up are the long-pending completion of the commercial complex at the service stand; upgrading of the waste management system; cleaning of the medieval era under ground water channel Jamuna Mori; and beautification of old wells and public toilets at the Bidar Fort. The package also includes projects like drinking water supply schemes, roads, drains and laying of road dividers. They were proposed under the 14th Finance Plan and untied funds of the State government, according to Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari.

The service stand project has been pending for nearly 10 years. The ambitious project of resettling street side vendors in a commercial complex was planned by the then Deputy Commissioner Munish Moudgil in 2006. He identified all the street side vendors and promised to give them permanent shops.

A committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner involved city municipal council officials, Nirmiti Kendra staff and the district urban development cell to chalk out plans for a multi-storeyed commercial complex. Displaced shop owners were to be rehabilitated while the additional shops were to be given to the highest bidder.

Some shop owners deposited money with the CMC hoping to get shops allotted. Work began on the ground floor and some shops were allotted. However, the construction stopped midway, disappointing several depositors. The promise of rehabilitating street side vendors remained unfulfilled. Mr. Tewari wants to continue the work. “We have set aside Rs. 36 lakh for the purpose. We will request the government for further grants,” he said.

The Bidar Fort, the most important heritage monument in the city, has 40 monuments on the 600-acre premises. However, there is only one set of four toilets inside the fort. With tourist footfall reaching 500 per day in recent years, there is a need for additional toilets.

Jamuna Mori, the subterranean aqua duct that carried water from the old city into the fort, has been fallen into disuse. The vegetable market sits on its mouth and most of the waste is thrown into it. The channel needs to be cleaned to ensure the adaptive reuse of the heritage structure, feels CMC member Nabi Qureshi.

Bidar’s progress on solid waste management has been slower. Erection of the waste segregating machine put up in Karnataka –Telangana border village of Sultanpur is yet to start working at full efficiency. The practice of door-to-door collection has been hampered with some CMC members objecting to the method of payment to the contractor. “This needs to be streamlined either by automation or by going back to the successful model of contracting it to the self-help groups, as was done three years ago,” Mr. Tewari said.

Pending work

on the commercial complex at the service stand to be completed