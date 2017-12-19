Vala in race for Gujarat CM post?

more-in

Is Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, who shares close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in contention for the much-coveted post of Gujarat Chief Minister?

Several names, including Mr. Vala’s, are doing the rounds for the Chief Minister’s post in Gujarat, wherein the BJP has romped home for a record sixth time with 99 seats.

Mr. Vala was former Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

Close ties

Soon after becoming Prime Minister, Mr. Modi appointed Mr. Vala as the Governor of Karnataka in 2014.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Vala are said to be close since the time the latter vacated the Rajkot II constituency to enable Mr. Modi to contest byelections and become member of the Gujarat Assembly in 2002. Mr. Modi emerged victorious in the byelections. The BJP had replaced Keshubhai Patel with Mr. Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

Mr. Vala served as the Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly from 2012 to 2014. He also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Gujarat government holding various portfolios such as finance, labour and employment from 1997 to 2012. He was elected to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from Rajkot constituency multiple times.