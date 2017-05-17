Governor rejects one nomination to Council

more-in

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on Wednesday rejected the nomination of C.M. Lingappa, a former Congress MLA, to the Legislative Council.

The State government had recommended three names — former Bengaluru Mayor P.R. Ramesh, former Ramanagaram MLA Lingappa, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member Mohan Kondaji — for the three vacant seats in the Council under the category of ‘experts or persons of eminence’.

While the nominations of Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Kondaji were approved, Mr. Lingappa’s was rejected by Mr. Vala on the grounds that he was not eligible to be selected under the education or social category, sources in the Chief Minister’s office said.

A few days ago, CM Siddaramaiah had called on the Governor and urged him to clear the names.

During the previous BJP regime, the then Governor H.R. Bhardwaj had rejected the nomination of former Minister V. Somanna to the Council on similar grounds. Mr. Bhardwaj had said only experts or persons who have contributed to various fields could be nominated under the category.