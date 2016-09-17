A series of recent incidents raise questions on their safety

The death of a class 9 girl after she fell from the terrace of a two-storey building at the Kittur Rani Channamma Residential School in Ambaragoppa village of Shikaripur taluk on Thursday is not a sole incident that has raised questions on the safety of students in government-run hostels in the district.

In a span of 10 days, a girl in Post-matric Backward Classes and Minorities Hostel in Shikaripur town attempted suicide, while a hostel warden was arrested in Shivamogga city on the charge of attempting to sexually harass a student.

Regarding the Ambaragoppa incident, the hostel authorities have said that the victim died after she accidentally fell from the terrace. The relatives of the victim, however, are not ready to buy this version. In a complaint lodged with the Shikaripur rural police, Suresh E.H., uncle of the victim, expressed suspicion that the girl was murdered and that the hostel authorities had tried to hush-up the case by destroying evidences.

Another incident

On September 8, a student at the Post-matric Backward Classes and Minorities Hostel in Shikaripur town attempted suicide by consuming poison. The victim told the police that she was harassed for questioning the hostel staff for taking the food cooked for students to their homes.

Meanwhile, on September 10, the police arrested a warden of the Post-matric Backward Classes and Minorities Hostel for Boys at Garden Area in the city on the charge of trying to sexually harass a BBM student, who was staying in another government-run hostel.

The police said the warden asked the girl to come to a hotel room and sought sexual favours from her in return for a help he had extended to her earlier to get a room in a hostel.

Three suspended

Following these incidents, the District Social Welfare Officer suspended three wardens, including the warden arrested on charge of sexual harassment and two others for not attending work regularly.

Rakesh Kumar, CEO of zilla panchayat, said a meeting of the Department of Social Welfare will be convened shortly to overhaul the style of functioning of government-run hostels to ensure safety of the girls.

Srijith D.L., president of National Students’ Union of India district unit, told The Hindu that the students should have greater say in the managing of hostels to avoid such incidents. A major chunk of the wardens of these hostels do not stay in the place where they work, owing to which supervision of hostels is not done in a proper manner, he said.