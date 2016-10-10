The government plans to set up low-cost canteens with involvement of self-help groups in Bidar.

In the first phase, a canteen will be set up on the district hospital premises. Similar centres will be set up near railway stations and bus-stands in the city and in taluks, as per the district administration’s plans.

The canteen will be run by members of self-help groups (SHG) who have been trained in hygienic cooking practices. The district administration will support the SHG with subsidised grains and utensils.

“This is not a temporary measure but a long-term project based on detailed planning,” said Anurag Tewari, Deputy Commissioner. “We will institutionalise it and make it a sustainable project that runs for years without hindrance,” the official said.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies will coordinate with the SHG members. “We have held two rounds of meetings with some SHG members and resource persons of the Saharda co-operative training academy,” said Mr. Tewari. The Saharda academy, in association with Carmel Seva Sangha, has trained around 50 members of SHGs in various skills, including cooking, maintenance of hygiene, and dealing with customers.

The district labours’ multi purpose cooperative society, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, will supervise the running of the canteen. All logistics and accounts will be handled by the society.

The prices will be affordable, said Mr. Tewari. We have not decided on the fare list, but it is likely to be around Rs. 10 per plate, he said. Visitors, however, will not have much of a choice of dishes. Customers can pick a plate of ‘chitranna’ (spiced rice) or three chapatis and sabji.

Bidar, recognised by NABARD for its SHG promotion and bank linkage activities, has over 24,000 SHGs in the 600 villages and 300 hamlets. They have saved around Rs. 300 crore over 15 years and have an internal lending of over Rs. 75 crore a year.

