“Instead of opening procurement centres to purchase onions at the minimum support price, the State government is mulling disbursing aid to the affected onion farmers through their bank accounts,” Minister for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda said here on Friday.

Addressing a gathering of farmers and traders after inaugurating the newly constructed cold storage and warehouse at APMC yard at Amaragol here on Friday, Mr. Byre Gowda said that the matter was discussed during the Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Thursday.

“The issue of the sudden fall of onion prices and the loss to the farmers was discussed in the meeting. When the government procured onions at MSP a few years ago after a similar scenario, there was a loss to the tune of Rs. 25 crore. The meeting discussed giving aid to the farmers directly to mitigate their losses,” he said.

The Minister said that the Cabinet, which was supposed to meet within a week, will take a final decision on the issue.

Merger

Replying to a query on e-trading at APMC yards, Mr. Byre Gowda said that the Centre had asked the State government to merge its e-trading platform (which is functioning separately now) with the national e-trading platform. “We are yet to take a decision on it,” he said.

He said there still were some issues pertaining to the State’s e-trading platform, including the commission agents and related issues, and the officials had been directed to take remedial measures to make the system function smoothly and efficiently.