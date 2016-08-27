Is Khanapur in Karnataka or some other State?

The question has been raised by Belagavi District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mangala Metgud after an invitation card printed was Marathi language by the Office of the Block Education Officer under the Belagavi Education District.

The card in the question is related to a Jamboti Divisional Level Sports Meet held at a Marathi medium school in Ramgurwadi of Khanapur taluk on Friday. Ms. Metgud strongly condemned the anti-Kannada attitude of the state government officials in the Education Department in Khanapur.

Her reaction came close on the heels of the Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee president Ashok Chandargi bringing the matter to public notice on Friday evening. He said the BEO Srikant Anchi had been pursuing anti-Kannada and pro-Marathi attitude much against the repeated directions of the government on strengthening Kannada language in the administration.

He said the card was printed only in Marathi language and reminded that the same BEO had submitted an adverse report to the government stating that there was no need to open a Kannada medium high school in the Shiroli in 2015, although it was sanctioned.

Mr. Chandargi said a complaint would be registered against the BEO for acting in violation of State’s language policy to the Deputy Commissioner and Kannada Development Authority shortly.